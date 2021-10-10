Tyson Fury Knocked Out Deontay Wilder Again

Tyson Fury defended his World Boxing Council title in the heavyweight division after knocking out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of the third clash between the two. In Las Vegas, Fury dominated most of the game, although he was sent down twice and knocked down in the fourth round. In the end, the Briton showed a higher class and achieved a second consecutive victory over his American rival.

The 35-year-old Wilder started more actively in the first two rounds, in which Fury was cautious, but the Gypsy King exploded at the end of the third round and knocked Wilder down, then tried to end the match, but the round ended. The “bronze bomber” looked like he was in a difficult position in the fourth round, but demonstrated that he had the heaviest blows in the division and with a surprising attack knocked Fury to the ground, and shortly afterwards did so again. The Briton waited for the end of the gong and gradually stabilized, dominating from the sixth round onwards. In the tenth round, Wilder was knocked down again, but stood up. In the 11th round, he no longer had the strength to defend himself and suffered a series of heavy blows, one of which sent him to the ground and ended the match.

Thus ended one of the most interesting heavyweight trilogies in recent years. The first match between Fury and Wilder in 2018 ended in a dramatic draw, and in February 2020 Fury knocked out his opponent in the seventh round to take the belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC). Today he made a strong defense of his title and still has no loss in 32 games (31 wins and 1 draw).

Tyson Fury will receive $ 30 million for his success today, while Diontay Wilder has secured $ 20 million.



/BNR