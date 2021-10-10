Two Children Died in a Fire in Varna
Two children, aged one and four, died last night in a fire in Varna's Vladislav Varnenchik district, police in the seaside town said. The signal for the incident was received at 10:20 PM last night. The fire broke out in an apartment in an apartment building. Four Fire Brigade teams were immediately sent to the scene.
An inspection of the scene is currently underway and procedural and investigative actions have been initiated. The causes of the fire are being clarified, and pre-trial proceedings have been instituted in the case
/BTA
