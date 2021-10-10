Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain in Many Places, 10°-15°C

Today the weather over most of the country will remain cloudy, in many places with rain. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be temporary breaks in the clouds over Eastern Bulgaria, where there will be almost no precipitation. A weak, moderate northeast wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 10°-15° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

There will be significant clouds over the Black Sea coast, with almost no precipitation. A moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 15° -16°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 17° -18°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

It will be cloudy and foggy in the mountains. There will be rain, on the highest parts of the snow. A moderate south-southeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.



/Focus