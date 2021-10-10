COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1246 New Cases, 30 People Died in Last 24h

520 241 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 1,246. 50,401 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 10,423 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 4,961,010.

Of the medical staff, 14,782 have been infected, including 4,154 doctors, 4,974 nurses, 2,529 paramedics and 306 paramedics. 5,489 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 469 are in intensive care units.

448,224 people were cured, of which 643 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 21,616, and 30 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,588,948 people, of whom 35,934 are currently active in quarantine. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,587,495, and in the past 24 hours 2,335 are the new registered vaccinated. 85.47% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24h 93.33% of the dead were not vaccinated. 174 are newly admitted to hospital, and 89.66% of them have not been vaccinated.



