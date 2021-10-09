Football World Cup: Bulgaria Lost to Lithuania with 1:3

Bulgaria lost its visit to Lithuania with 1:3 in a match of Group C of the world qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Zone Europe.

The Bulgarians got an excellent opportunity to open the score in the 14th minute, after the chief referee Yevhen Aranovsky from Ukraine ruled a violation in the penalty area of ​​the hosts. Behind the ball stood Bulgaria’s captain Dimitar Iliev, who, however, was weak and shot straight in the Lithuanian goalkeeper Ernestas Shetkus. The boys of Yasen Petrov were punished for this mistake shortly afterwards after a quick counterattack, which caught the Bulgarian defense unprepared. Arvidas Novikovas found Eustace Lasickas in the penalty area, who did not make a mistake for 1:0. By the end of the opening part, no new hits were scored.

After the break, the "lions" waited for their moment and equalized the score through Kiril Despodov, who realized from a direct free kick. After that, however, there was only one team on the field and that, unfortunately, was the composition of Lithuania. The hosts dominated and after the first hit the crossbar, broke the resistance of the guests with two quick hits by Fyodor Chernykh. Thus, Bulgaria failed to record today the first success in a qualifying match away - their last victory dates back more than three years ago. Lithuania recorded the first three points in the group after five consecutive defeats before, making up for their loss in Sofia with 0:1.

Bulgaria’s national team retains the fourth position with an asset of five points, three from the second place team of Switzerland, which, however, has two games less. Bulgaria will host Northern Ireland on Tuesday night, while Lithuania will also host the Swiss on October 12.



