Facebook found what has caused itsmassive outages

Society | October 9, 2021, Saturday // 15:08
US-based Facebook has fixed problems causing outages of its Instagram and Facebook social networks, the company reported on its Twitter page.

"We’re so sorry if you weren’t able to access our products during the last couple of hours. We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue — thanks again for your patience this week," the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, according to Downdetector, users worldwide complained of Instagram and Facebook disruptions.

A major outage occurred earlier this week halting operations of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and a number of other resources. On Monday, October 4, the services were down for more than six and a half hours. The problem was caused by an error of Facebook engineers during an update./TASS

 

