Gradual Start-Up of the Heating in Sofia Begins

"Toplofikacia Sofia" EAD will start the gradual start-up of the heating in the capital by the end of the week, the company announced. They remind that according to the ordinance of the Minister of Energy the general switching on of the heating in Sofia can start after three consecutive days with an average daily temperature lower than +12 degrees and a long-term forecast for permanent cold for the next 7-10 days. NIMH data show that the requirements will be met by the end of this week, the company said.

The supply of thermal energy will start from the customers supplied by TPP "Iztok", and then to all domestic and commercial customers, supplied by the other thermal power plants, the announcement states.

Before starting the heating, it is important for customers to complete all repairs to the internal installations and to fill them in if they are drained. The heating will not be included in the buildings in which the internal heating installation is not filled, the announcement states. The company reminds customers to open the radiator valves as much as possible to avoid further deaeration of the radiators.



/Focus