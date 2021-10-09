Greece Eases Anti-COVID Measures

From Saturday, bars, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to operate their indoor areas at full capacity, and those who have been fully vaccinated or have a certificate proving that they have recently recovered from the coronavirus can enter these establishments without it is necessary to observe social distancing, writes the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

In restaurants, the measure will apply only to places that are defined as free from Covid - that is, where only fully vaccinated customers are allowed.

Greek Police (ELAS) has said it will carry out on-site inspections over the next two weeks, when the measures will be implemented, starting this Saturday, for compliance by individuals and businesses.

Employees will check the vaccination certificates, as well as the identities of those who enter the indoor areas of the establishments. The inspections will be carried out throughout the country in cooperation with ELAS, the National Transparency Authority, the Labor Inspection Authority and the municipal authorities.

Strict restrictions on movement in areas with a high viral load are also coming to an end on Saturday. The night curfew and music bans imposed in the "red" regions, which are on the epidemiological map of Greece, and citizens in these areas, vaccinated or not, will only have to wear a mask and observe social distancing.



/Focus