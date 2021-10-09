Sofia Subway Passengers to Observe World Migratory Bird Day through Video Installation

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 9, 2021, Saturday // 11:16
Bulgaria: Sofia Subway Passengers to Observe World Migratory Bird Day through Video Installation the ftscktracker.com

The Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds will mark the World Migratory Bird Day observed globally on October 9 through a video installation in the Sofia subway. The screens in the subway will broadcast the flights of the Egyptian vulture, the red-breasted goose and the little bald eagle to Africa, Cape of Good Hope, as well as from Arctic Russia to our lands. 

"Over two hundred species of birds fly over Bulgaria every year along their migration routes," said Elitsa Ivanova from the BSPB. 
Subway commuters will learn that migration is one of the most impressive but also the most dangerous events in the life of birds, as during their journey they are threatened by poisons, illegal shooting, dangerous electric poles and habitat loss./BNR

 

  

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sofia subway, migrating birds installaiton
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria