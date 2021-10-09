Sofia Subway Passengers to Observe World Migratory Bird Day through Video Installation

The Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds will mark the World Migratory Bird Day observed globally on October 9 through a video installation in the Sofia subway. The screens in the subway will broadcast the flights of the Egyptian vulture, the red-breasted goose and the little bald eagle to Africa, Cape of Good Hope, as well as from Arctic Russia to our lands.

"Over two hundred species of birds fly over Bulgaria every year along their migration routes," said Elitsa Ivanova from the BSPB.

Subway commuters will learn that migration is one of the most impressive but also the most dangerous events in the life of birds, as during their journey they are threatened by poisons, illegal shooting, dangerous electric poles and habitat loss./BNR