Nearly 40% of Bulgarian Drivers Want to Reduce their Carbon Footprint

Nearly 40% of drivers in Bulgaria say that they have made a change related to their choice or use of a car in order to reduce the carbon footprint. This is shown by data from a national representative survey of the global agency KANTAR from May 2021. The in-depth survey was conducted among a representative sample of citizens over 18 years of age from all 28 administrative districts in the country. It aims to explore the views and understandings of Bulgarians on a number of topics related to sustainable development and environmental protection, including the carbon footprint.

The survey shows that nearly 25% of drivers surveyed are aware of the consequences of the carbon footprint, although awareness of other, similar terms is lower. Drivers cite global warming (40%) and air pollution (35%) as the main consequences, followed by climate change, seasonal changes and ozone hole growth (26%, 25% and 22% respectively), with participants being able to point out more than one answer). The study also shows a positive trend in the daily steps that people take in order to reduce their impact on the environment. The largest percentage of respondents (39%) say they use reusable bags instead of plastic, 33% seek to reduce electricity consumption in their household, and 28% collect their waste separately. Nearly one-fifth say they tend to limit their use of a car.

"The data is really indicative of the real interest of many people in Bulgaria in actions that each of us can take personally to be part of the efforts to protect the environment. Sustainable development and global warming, albeit at a slower pace, are becoming increasingly important issues in our daily lives. The level of awareness and active behavior in Bulgaria will only increase from now on, according to the experience of other countries," said Marcela Abrasheva, Regional Executive Director of KANTAR.

"KANTAR's independent study provides a valuable insight into the views and understanding of Bulgarians on the topics of environmental protection and sustainability - key issues with which more and more citizens and companies are engaged. It shows a positive trend of increased public interest in the impact that each of us has on the environment. And this can lead to an important change in consumer behavior and everyday decisions, including the choice of a more environmentally friendly way of moving," said Kamelia Slaveykova, CEO of Shell Bulgaria. - "Open public discussion on the topic is extremely important, so we at Shell Bulgaria have always sought to actively participate in it and introduce sustainable practices and initiatives as a step towards a better future."

Another interesting result from the KANTAR survey is that 1 in 10 drivers say they would pay more for products from companies with carbon offset policies. This is one of the directions in which Shell Bulgaria is developing its ambition for a more sustainable business. At the beginning of the year, the company introduced a new service for its business customers in Bulgaria, which allows them to compensate for carbon dioxide emissions from the fuel purchased with the euroShell Card. Shell will offset the emissions from the fuel they use by purchasing carbon credits generated by international projects that protect and restore natural ecosystems.

