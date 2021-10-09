Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Heavy Rainfall in 14 Districts

Yellow code for heavy rainfall is in force for 14 districts in the country on 9 October. This is indicated by a reference on the NIMH website. These are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia region, Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Plovdiv, Lovech and Haskovo. The expected amount of precipitation is between 25 and 30 millimeters. An orange code for strong excitement and wind is in force for the Black Sea coast

Today the weather will remain cloudy, in many places with precipitation significant in the western half of the country. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

A light, moderate to strong northeast wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria. The maximum temperatures will be from 6° -7° Celsius in Northwestern Bulgaria to 15° -16°C in the extreme southwestern regions and along the Black Sea coast. The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month, during the day it will increase a little more.

Over the Black Sea it will be cloudy, at places with moderate and strong northeast wind and rainfall. Maximum temperatures will be 15° -16°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 17° -18°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points, north of Kaliakra up to 5 points.

It will be cloudy and foggy in the mountains. There will be precipitation from rain, over 1600-1700 meters - from snow. A moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast, on the highest peaks from the southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 5°C, at 2000 meters - about 0°C.



/Focus