Vaccine Jab Availble at Sofia Airport as of Monday

From Monday, October 11, a specially equipped mobile vaccination bus will be deployed at Terminal 1 of Sofia airport , in front of the building of "Arrivals".

Medical Emergency teams will administer Covid-19 vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna, Jansen and Astra Zeneca. Those received the first dose can complete the immunisation course in any other medical establishment or mobile centre chosen by them. Those who were administered a second dose or Jansen vaccine will immediately receive a European certificate.

For those who have plans to travel, it is important to know that the certificate is valid 14 days after the end of the full vaccination cycle.

The site will operate Monday to Friday from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m., and if people are interested and willing to get vaccinated, its workinghours may be extended./BNT

 

