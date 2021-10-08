Captain and Second Assistant Captain of "Vera Su" Ship Remain in Custody Permanently

The Dobrich District Court has kept in custody the captain of the ship "Vera Su".

According to the court, a reasonable assumption can be made that he was involved in the crime for which he is accused and is in danger of absconding, given that he is a foreign citizen and does not have a permanent address in Bulgaria.

The captain is accused of letting the ship get stuck and thus endangering the lives of other people and significantly damaging someone else's property. According to the court, data were collected on the captain's failure to fulfill obligations for the safety of the ship, regardless of the fact that he was not on watch that night.

Before the decision became clear, the captain's official defender said that he was not on watch at the time the ship entered the country's territorial waters. According to him, it is not yet clear why the crew did not answer radio calls and this is yet to be clarified. He stressed that the captain has not been convicted, there is no danger of absconding and is cooperating in the investigation.

The lawyer requested that the captain be placed under house arrest at the municipal hotel in Kavarna. The captain said he supported his lawyer's request and expressed respect for the court. If he remains in custody, he asked for better conditions. However, the court issued a permanent remand in custody.

The second assistant captain's lawyer requested that he be released on bail or under house arrest.

However, the court also remanded him in custody on the grounds that there was evidence that he had not fulfilled his official duties related to his duty on watch.

The meeting was also attended by a representative of the company that owns the ship, who declined to comment to the media.



