Regime for Entry of UK Citizens into Bulgaria has been Eased

As of Sunday 10 October, citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and members of their families arriving from a Member State of the European Union, the European Economic Area, the Swiss Confederation and from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which is in the “red zone”, are allowed on the territory of the country upon presentation of a valid EU digital COVID certificate for vaccination or disease or similar document, simultaneously with a negative result from a PCR test conducted up to 72 hours before entering the country. If persons do not present such a document, they may be admitted to the territory of the country only after presentation of a negative result from a PCR test conducted up to 72 hours before entering the country and quarantined for a period of 10 days in their home or other place of accommodation where the person has indicated, that they will reside.

As of Sunday, France, Monaco, Portugal, Cyprus and Iceland are on the list of countries in the green zone.

Malaysia, Eswatini, Iran, Macedonia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, the United States and Ireland will be in the orange zone on the same date.

As of October 13, 2021, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia and Singapore enter the red zone.

The following are added to the list of countries whose COVID-19 vaccination, testing and disease certificates are considered equivalent to the EU digital COVID certificate: the Principality of Andorra, the Republic of Albania, the Faroe Islands, the Principality of Monaco, the Republic of Panama and the Kingdom of Morocco .



/Press Center Ministry of Health