Bulgarian Health Minister: We are Discussing Implementing COVID-19 "Green Certificate"

Soon in Bulgaria it will be necessary for the citizens to have a vaccine, a proven recent illness of COVD-19 or a recent negative test in order to enter establishments of the type of restaurants and cafés. This will not artificially limit their capacity. This became clear from an interview of the Minister of Health Assoc. Prof. Stoycho Katsarov in front of bTV.

"To this date, there will be no change in the measures in force, but the direction in which we are moving is for our measures to become like the ones we see in a large part of Europe. Rather not restrictions such as 50% or 30% of capacity, but rather full capacity, but with a "green certificate" for illness, vaccination or test. In this way, our measures will be aligned with the measures applied in Greece, France, Germany, Italy and other European countries,"he explained.

"We have a plan, we have written in it at what levels of morbidity and occupancy of hospital beds what measures are applied. The experts are constantly discussing, even at the moment when they consider it necessary to change the current measures, the chief state health inspector makes suggestions with a report to me, I issue the relevant order,"said Katsarov.

Asked whether the ministry provided other incentives, such as the smart watch prize game, to get people vaccinated, Katsarov said: "We are looking for all sorts of opportunities and options in the course of this communication campaign to convince people that there are benefit that they are not vaccinated for me or for the government, but for their grandparents. Our message is "Do it for yourself."



/bTV