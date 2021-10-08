Bulgaria: It’s Snowing in the Mountains

Bulgarian mountains Vitosha, Pirin and Rila wore white robes on Friday, webcam footage shows. During the weekend the weather will remain cool, and the daily temperatures will be in the range of 10-15 degrees Celsius. There will be precipitation, more significant as quantities in the western half of the country.

At the beginning of the new week, a cold atmospheric front will pass over our country. Rainfall will be heavier on Monday. The wind from west-northwest will intensify and the temperatures in the morning and evening will be lower. Around the middle of the week a window opens with a friendlier, but still cool autumn weather, without much precipitation. Then, towards the end of the week, gloomy and rainy autumn days are coming again.

