Here is Where you can get Vaccinated in Bulgaria during the Weekend

The Ministry of Health released information about where citizens can get a vaccine against COVID-19 during the weekend 09-10 October 2021 on the territory of Bulgaria. Currently, there is a wide variety of different types of vaccines and citizens can choose which one to get.

Outsourced vaccination points, where immunizations will be performed during the weekends:





Sofia:

The following external immunization points will be open on 9.10 (Saturday) and 10.10 (Sunday):

zh.k. Druzhba, Cultural House, with working hours 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Mall, opening hours 1pm - 6pm

Bulgaria mall, with working hours 1 pm - 6 pm

Paradise Mall, with working hours 1 pm - 6 pm

Ring mall, with working hours 1 pm - 6 pm

Serdika mall, with working hours 1 pm - 6 pm

Metro store, with working hours 10 am - 4 pm

Plovdiv:

On 9.10 (Saturday) and 10.10 (Sunday) there will be an outdoor vaccination point on the territory of the Metro store (135 St. Petersburg Blvd.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Varna:

On 9.10 (Saturday) and 10.10 (Sunday) an outdoor vaccination point will be located on the territory of the store "Technopolis Varna 2" (267 Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd.), with working hours from 10 am to 6 pm.

Burgas:

On 9.10 (Saturday) and 10.10 (Sunday) outsourced immunization points will be located on the territory of the store "Metro", with working hours from 10 am to 6 pm, as well as on the territory of the store "Technopolis", with working hours from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Yambol:

On 9.10 (Saturday) and 10.10 (Sunday) immunization point will be located on the territory of the store "Technopolis". Each vaccinated person will receive a "TECHNOPOLIS" gift card worth BGN 20

Pleven:

On 9.10 (Saturday) and 10.10 (Sunday) on Vazrazhdane Square, in front of the Mausoleum, an external immunization office against COVID-19 will be located. The cabinet will work from 10 am to 1 pm. In case of bad weather conditions, unsuitable for outdoor vaccination, the activity of the outsourced immunization office on Vazrazhdane Square is terminated and continues within the announced working hours in the immunization office on the territory of MHAT "Heart and Brain" - Pleven.

Pazardzhik:

On 9.10 (Saturday) and 10.10 (Sunday) an immunization point will be located on the territory of the Technopolis store, with working hours from 10 am to 4 pm. Each vaccinated person will receive a gift card worth BGN 20.

Haskovo region:

In the town of Dimitrovgrad on 9.10 (Saturday) and 10.10 (Sunday) will be located an outdoor vaccination room in front of the sports hall "Mladost" / Dimitrovgrad market /, with working hours from 8.30 am to 1 pm.

Gabrovo:

On 9.10 (Saturday) an immunization point will be located in front of the entrance of the Technopolis store (10 Industrialna Street), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each vaccinated person will receive a gift card worth BGN 20.

Veliko Tarnovo:

On 9.10 (Saturday) outsourced immunization points will be located on the territory of the Metro store, with working hours from 10 am to 2 pm, as well as on the Samovodska Bazaar (in the Bread House), with working hours from 1 pm to 5 p.m.

Vratsa District:

On 9.10 (Saturday) mobile teams will perform immunizations on the municipal markets in the town of Krivodol and in the village of Bhutan, with working hours from 8 am to 12 noon;

On 10.10 (Sunday) from 8 am to 12 noon a mobile team of CSMP-Vratsa will perform immunizations on the municipal market in the village of Krushovitsa.



/Press Center Ministry of Health