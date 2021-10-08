Prof. Kantardzhiev: Next Year No One Will Want to Come to Bulgaria

"In Sofia, we expect the spread of the coronavirus to become diffused over the next ten days. There is still a reserve of hospital beds. If necessary, timely measures will be required." This was said to BNR by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, a consultant of the Sofia Municipality on vaccination.

According to him, in the summer the ministry should have done as in European countries:
"In the summer it had to be said - who wants to go to restaurants, concerts, theaters, should be vaccinated. But then the ministry was clearing personal issues ... The transfer of responsibility will not lead to anything good ... We need authoritative people, which society trusts, to talk about vaccinations nicely, not to make messages from the ministry that are staggering."

In the program "Horizon for you" Prof. Kantardzhiev pointed out that adults usually infect children and therefore it is important that if there are not enough vaccinated teachers, they wear masks in schools.

"For two days now, it has been legal in our country to administer an additional dose," added Prof. Kantardzhiev, predicting that due to the low level of vaccination in Bulgaria, "no one will want to come to Bulgaria next year."

