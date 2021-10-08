Bulgarians among most Reluctant to Have Vaccine Jab

Society » HEALTH | October 8, 2021, Friday // 15:50
Bulgaria: Bulgarians among most Reluctant to Have Vaccine Jab getty images

Bulgrians among most Reluctant to ave Vaccine Jab

The population of four EuMember States - Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia and Slovenia - are the most uninterested in vaccination against COVID-19, BTA reported, citing results of a Eurobarometer survey.

Vaccines against the coronavirus have arrived at the South Pole

About 25 percent of those surveyed in those countries said they would never get vaccinated.

 In Bulgaria, this rate is the highest 26 percent, in Lithuania and Slovenia - 24 percent, and in Croatia - 22 percent, according to the survey, which was carried out on the ground between June and July.The most were vaccinated in Malta, the Netherlands and Ireland - 87 percent, followed by Belgium - 86, Spain - 85, Sweden - 84 percent and Denmark - 83 percent.

 On average in the EU, 69 per cent of respondents said they would like to be vaccinated as soon as possible or that they had already been immunised.

Nine percent said they plan to get vaccinated this year, 11      percent said they would do it "later" and 10 percent said they would "never" do it./news.bg

 

 

 



 



We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, vaccinaion rate, EU, reluctance
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria