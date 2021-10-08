The Sofia Marathon Starts on Sunday, October 10

This Sunday, October 10, the Sofia marathon - Wizz Air Sofia marathon will be held. This is the 38th edition of one of the most popular and popular sports competitions in Bulgaria, which attracts fans of running and active lifestyle from over 30 countries. 25 elite marathoners from Kenya, Morocco, Ethiopia, Turkey, Ukraine and others will take part.

The organizers of the event are Sofia Municipality, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, BOC, BFLA and the Association "Sports in Leisure".

The Sofia Marathon is one of the emblematic sporting events for the city and that is why the Sofia Municipality is doing everything possible for it to take place in the complex health situation this year as well. This is the reason why there is no mass start in the short distance, but only in the racing 10 km, 21 km and the classic 42,195 km.

The start of the classic marathon 42.195 km is from 9.30 am on the square "Prince Alexander I" in front of the National Art Gallery. At 10 o'clock the 10 km runners will start.

The marathon will take place in strict compliance with health anti-epidemic measures. A special disinfection arch will be positioned around the start, through which the participants will pass, and before the start the separate age groups will be separated by the necessary distances.

In addition, “Sofia Municipality will provide a vaccination center in the area of ​​the start-finish for all those wishing to be vaccinated, "said Krassimir Dimitrov, director of"Emergency Aid and Prevention"at Sofia Municipality.

Nearly 2,500 runners are registered for the marathon in the three disciplines 42,195 km, 21 km and 10 km.

About 450 runners will start the big marathon at 42,195 km, and the race is valid for the State Championship.

For men we will see 8 elite marathoners, for women - at least 7, among whom is the leader of the 20,000 jackpot Naom Jabet, who won the marathons in Stara Zagora and Varna this year. If she keeps her lead after Sofia, the Kenyan will be the first to win the big bonus for two years in a row. The Kenyan Duncan Koech and Jean Simukeka from Burundi will start in the men's race, both with personal records from 2.10 am, Dukov added, reminding that the Sofia Marathon - together with those in Stara Zagora and Varna and this year is part of the chain under the motto "Running as a way of life".

The total prize fund is nearly BGN 80,000, the champions of 42,195 km in the Bulgarian capital will be awarded BGN 6,000 each, bonuses are provided for the top 10 in the standings. Cash prizes will also be awarded to the winners in the different age groups of the big marathon, the fastest in the half marathon and 10 km, as well as the winners in the state championship at 42,195 km.

Everyone who starts will receive a limited T-shirt from ASICS with a uniquely beautiful design and the brand of the marathon, as well as a backpack.

For the third year in a row, the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon has been nominated with a Bronze Label and is included in the calendar of the IAAF - International Association of Athletics Federations and in the calendar of AIMS - Association of Long Road Races as a full member for 2021. stars for the quality of the race from the prestigious "Running For All" - the European Association for Mass Road Racing. The Sofia Marathon has a place in the program of Wanda Age Group World Ranking - Wanda World Ranking for age groups as a qualifying competition for the World Marathon Championship for veterans, as well as in the BFLA calendar as a National Marathon Championship for men and women.

Organization of the movement for the marathon

"Sofia Marathon" will be held along the following route: start from "Knyaz Alexander I" Square in front of the National Art Gallery on "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd., "Knyaginya Maria Luiza" Blvd. to "Lion's Bridge", " Princess Maria Louisa ”, Vitosha Blvd., Alabin St., Gen. Gurko ", left on G. S. Rakovski ”, Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., Vasil Levski Blvd., Knyaz Dondukov Blvd., Chavdar Bridge, Vladimir Vazov Blvd., Todorini Kukli Str., Levski Vekoven Str. ”, Vladimir Vazov Blvd., Botevgradsko Shosse Blvd. to 46 Blvd. Vrazhdebna /, back along Botevgradsko Shosse Blvd., Vladimir Vazov Blvd., Chavdar Bridge, Knyaz Dondukov Blvd., Vasil Levski Blvd., Moskovska St., Danube St. ", Square" St. Al. Nevski ”, Oborishte Str., G. S. Rakovski ”, Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. next to Knyaz Alexander I Square in front of the National Art Gallery, where the final is.



/Press Center Sofia Municipality