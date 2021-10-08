General Mutafchiiski with Special Award from Jewish Community in Bulgaria

Head of the Military Medical Academy (MMA) Major General Prof. Dr. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, MD, was awarded by the Jewish community in Bulgaria for his contribution to the fight against COVID-19 and in recognition of the care for the victims of the terroriatattack in Sarafovo in 2012.

He joined the global campaign of the world Jewish Congress #WeRemember, which marks the International MemorialDayfor Holocaust Victims observedevery year.

Prof. Mutafchiiski was among the first doctors who provided assistance after the sinister terrorist attack in Sarafovo that took the lives of 5 Israelis and one Bulgarian, and thanks to him and the doctors from the MMA and Pirogov, the seriously injured from the bombing were rescued, Assoc.Prof., Dr. Alexander Oscar.

In recognition of the efforts in the fight against COVID-19 in Bulgaria, the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria "Shalom" presented General Mutafchiiski with a special silver coin with the face of Dimitar Peshev, minted by the BNB on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the rescue of the Bulgarian Jews.

The Head of the MMA expressed his gratitude for the recognition during a meeting with the leaders of the Jewish community and the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Bulgaria H. E. Yoram Elron.







