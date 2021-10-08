Three Foreigners Arrested in Bulgaria for Trading Info from Arsenal military plant

Bulgarian police arrested a Russian citizen and two Lithuanians on suspicion of exporting “sensitive information” from the Arsenal military plant in Kazanlak.

One arrested is a 24-year-old Lithuanian, the other is a 59-year-old Lithuanian citizen and the third is a 60-year-old Russian man. They worked in the sector fo the innovative production of the military plant. The three foreigners were on unpaid leave until September 17, but have not returned to work since.

The management signalled to police on October 3rd that the plant’s products and documents were missing. The Bulgarian Interior Ministry reports that “information that is extremely sensitive for the arms company has disappeared. This information is of interest to Bulgarian or foreign competitors, police reported.

The Internal Intelligence Service (SANS) was involved in the search for the missing foreigners and authorities found that they entered Bulgaria on October 2, went to the town where the plant is located – Kazanlak, and then left the town. Three days later, they were arrested at the border while trying to enter Greece.

This is not the first major investigation involving Bulgarian military plants this year. Bulgarian prosecutor’s office announced In April that it suspected Russian intelligence officers of causing sabotage bombings against four Bulgarian military plants.

(Krassen Nikolov | EURACTIV.bg)