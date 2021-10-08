Bulgaria: Will Masks Become Mandatory at School?

An order for additional anti-epidemic measures is expected in schools across the country. It will oblige teachers and all students above the primary school to wear protective masks at school. At the moment, they are only recommended.

"Masks are worn en masse at school in public areas, teachers also wear them, they are allowed to take them off while teaching and there is the necessary distance. The only concern is that one obligation leads to sanctions. I don't think it would be more effective than in at the moment, it should be recommended ", said in" The day begins "Simeon Angelov, deputy director of 119 Sofia School.

According to him, 10 people fell ill, three of them teachers, there are 11 quarantined classes.

"I am" for "wearing masks, whether it is obligatory or recommended, for younger students maybe just recommended. From fifth to seventh grade there is no resistance, students wear masks," added teacher Gabriela Nikolova.

The 119th school in Sofia is ready to welcome the obligatory wearing of masks and believes that only in this way the present training could continue in the future. Masks are expected to become mandatory for teachers and students over the fourth grade.



/BNT