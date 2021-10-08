More than 1,000 Bulgarians are Waiting for a Transplant

Tomorrow, October 9, we celebrate the European Day of Organ Donation and Transplantation.

This year, the motto of the European Day of Organ Donation and Transplantation is "Just say yes!". Let people know that you support donation! ”, With the aim of getting more citizens informed about the meaning and significance of donation and transplantation.

Currently, 1,016 Bulgarian citizens live in the hope of obtaining an organ that will allow them to lead a normal life. 899 people are waiting for a kidney transplant. 42 Bulgarian citizens need a liver transplant, 44 people need a heart transplant. 21 of our compatriots are waiting for a lung transplant. 9 people need a pancreas transplant and one person needs a small bowel transplant.

According to the legislation in force in Bulgaria, any person over the age of 18 can be a potential organ donor, unless he or she has expressed his or her disagreement in writing during his or her lifetime. A person under the age of 18 may be an organ donor only with the written consent of his or her parents, guardian or trustee.

One donor can save 8 human lives through organ donation and improve the lives of up to 100 people through tissue donation!



/Press Center Ministry of Health