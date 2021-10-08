Bulgarian Biliana Dudova Became World Champion

Biliana Dudova became world champion in wrestling in the category up to 59 kg. at the championship in Oslo. The Bulgarian defeated the Japanese Akie Hanai 6:4 in the final and deservedly congratulated herself with the title.

The match started well for Biliana and she performed a good throw for four points in the first half. An attempt was made for another action for four, but in the execution the Japanese counterattacked. In the end, after a video contest, the judges gave two points for both.

In the second half Dudova defended brilliantly and twice managed to escape from dangerous attacks of the Japanese. Only at the end of the fight Hanai managed to take two points, but the attack in the last seconds was successfully parried by the 24-year-old Bulgarian.

On her way to the final, Biliana was more than categorical and did not even give a point to her rivals. She started with two technical innings with 10:0 over Ineta Dantaite from Lithuania and Johanna Lindbori from Sweden. In the semifinals, she defeated Sarita Mor from India with 3-0 score.



/Focus