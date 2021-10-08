COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2302 New Cases, 94 People Dead in Last 24h

49 352 are the active cases of coronavirus in the country. This is indicated by a reference on the site of the Unified Information Portal.

18,808 coronavirus tests were performed in the past 24 hours. 2,302 of them turned out to be positive. 1572 have been cured by COVID in the last 24 hours.

5 374 are the total hospitalized patients. 636 are newly admitted to a hospital, and 88.52% of them have not been vaccinated. 463 people are in the intensive care unit.

94 people died, of whom 89.36% were not vaccinated. The set doses for the past 24 hours are 7,716 pieces.



