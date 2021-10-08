Hotel InterContinental Sofia Marks 75 Years of Pioneering Luxury Travel

The world’s first and largest luxury hotel brand announces limited-time offers for its diamond anniversary, including the InterContinental75 cocktail in partnership with Piper-Heidsieck Champagne and The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has become synonymous with bold exploration, travel and cultural discovery, having pioneered luxury travel in emerging and well-loved destinations for the past 75 years. This year, as the brand toasts its diamond anniversary, it invites guests to celebrate the joy of travel and rediscover InterContinental hotels and resorts around the world. From now until April 2022, guests can enjoy an exciting line up of limited-time offers ranging from sparkling anniversary cocktails to exhilarating stay experiences. As part of the 75th anniversary initiative and IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow commitment, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts will also donate US,000 to Water.org, supporting 15,000 people to gain access to clean water through sustainable, locally owned and run projects.

Sip, stay and celebrate in style

The celebratory anniversary cocktail, named "InterContinental75", will be served at over 130 InterContinental hotels and resorts, including InterContinental Sofia. A re-imagination of the well-loved classic cocktail, French 75, the InterContinental75 is brought to life through a global partnership with two other pioneering brands - Piper-Heidsieck Champagne, founded in 1785 and winner of the 2021 "Best Champagne House of the World", and The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, hand-crafted from botanicals foraged on the Island of Islay. An alternative but equally celebratory version will also be crafted using Seedlip Distilled non-alcoholic spirit and Fever Tree mixers. Bringing the local destination and ingredients to the forefront, the talented team of Floret, InterContinental Sofia's signature restaurant, has crafted cocktail variations, along with special food pairing options, for a unique interpretation and taste journey in Sofia.

“I am delighted to raise a glass and celebrate this milestone with our guests, owners, partners and colleagues! InterContinental is a very special part of my professional career and through all these years I’ve been working with the brand, I’ve seen a constant strive for development, innovation and discovery of new destinations and cultures. I am proud to represent the first InterContinental hotel in Bulgaria. Our splendid property is following the same pace of development as the brand worldwide – for only 3 years of operation InterContinental Sofia has won some of the most prestigious awards in the travel industry, including Bulgaria’s Leading Hotel for 2019 and 2020. This year we opened a boutique health and wellness center, and the team is already working on our next exciting project – a new restaurant opening in 2022.” – says Mr. Angelo Zuccala, General Manager of InterContinental Sofia.