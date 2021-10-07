Bulgaria: Tomorrow, the First 25 Winners of Game for Vaccinated People will be Drawn

October 7, 2021, Thursday
Tomorrow, 08.10.2021, at 08.50 AM, the first draw for one of the 102 smart watches will be held on BNT. There will be 25 winners among the vaccinated in the period from September 30 to the present. The full conditions for participation in the incentive game with subject prizes, organized by the Ministry of Health, are published at: www.coronavirus.bg

The game is open to people over the age of 12 who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of whether the immunization cycle is complete. The winning participants will be announced on the website www.coronavirus.bg, on the official website of the Ministry of Health and on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Health. The winner must respond no later than 2 days with confirmation of receipt of the prize by email: ncpha_igracovid19_mz@ncpha.government.bg. If the winner does not respond within 2 days, he loses his right to receive a prize. In this case, the organizer will determine another winner by drawing lots at random.

Everyone who wins a prize in the game has the opportunity to receive it in person, within 14 days of confirmation that he wishes to receive the prize.

