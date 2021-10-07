State Health Inspector Kunchev: Bulgaria Enters Peak of 4th Wave

"We are in the fourth wave in full swing, after a certain hold, which we hoped was a plateau, now we see that, although weak, the growth continues."

This was commented in tv interview by the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev.

The health care system is still working almost normally, in some areas the tension is higher, you know about Targovishte, where the situation is already normalizing, Gabrovo, Ruse, Vidin, Montana, Pazardzhik. 340 - 360 per 100,000 are the average incidence rates in the country.

At the moment we are in the center of this wave on the continent, added Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

Asked whether the measures should be tightened, he said: Measures can always be tightened when necessary and justified, but it is quite painful. On the one hand, this makes people very tired and nervous, on the other hand, many people start to ignore the danger and are less inclined to make sacrifices for another.

Assoc. Prof. Kunchev commented on the low levels of vaccination in our country and the reasons for the lack of desire:

"I do not know if it is fear or succumbing to openly false information and manipulation, spread mostly on social networks."

He also commented on the issues that have arisen regarding the extension of shelf date of vaccines.

According to him, the vials are stored properly and it has been proven that the qualities of the drug remain unchanged for more than a year.

"I can guarantee that until the arrival in Bulgaria and entering the warehouses, the storage of vaccines is observed", said Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

There are doctors who give their health, and some gave their lives, but there are also such thugs who give 200 - 300 BGN for false certificates and then go to the hospital, commented Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

"Go to France and try enter any cafe without a document. Is France an undemocratic country", the health inspector asked rhetorically. Vaccine certificates are not yet indefinite, we expect a decision from the EC, he added.

At the moment, for people without chronic concomitant diseases, the data are that a third dose is not needed, explained Assoc. Prof. Kunchev. /bnt