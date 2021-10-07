Sofia Mobility Centre Introduces New Service for Fast Payment and Release of Wheel Clamps

As of October 7, 2021, the Sofia Urban Mobility Center introduces a new service with the Sofia Plus mobile application for fast payment and release when placing a "wheel clamp" on a car, UMC announced.

The application is free to download and requires a one-time registration. It will be possible to pay for the release of the detained car remotely with a credit or debit card. Thus eliminating the need to request release from the "wheel clamp" by phone to the Company's Information Center, which until now was the only option.

There will be no need for the driver to stand next to the car and wait for the mobile team "Clamps" of UMC. Immediately after removing the "wheel clamp", the driver will receive a text message that it is necessary to pay for a new stay or move his car.

With Sofia Plus people can pay the fee for releasing a car that is not the driver's own, such as a friend or relative. It is enough to enter the number and details of the bank card. The system uses Latin and works as with both Android and iOS.



/Press Center UMC