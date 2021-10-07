Wolf Pack Attacks Reported in Southeastern Bulgaria

Packs of wolves attack cattle in villages in Strandzha mountain every day. Neither the electric shepherds nor the dogs helped in the fight against the predators. Breeders tell stories about the attacks of the predators.

According to them, as never before, wolves attacked the herds during the day, and neither the electric shepherds nor the shepherd dogs helped in the fight against them. Small explosive devices are the only means by which breeders manage to startle the hungry packs, which attack without fear even during the day.

Alexi Chiliev, who lives in the most remote house in the Strandzha village of Bogdanovo, says his sheep have been stressed every day for months.

"Every day there are wolves. I see that the sheep are afraid of something, I look - and I see a wolf with the sheep. And when I called to him, he was startled and went towards me.I threw the ax and ran away," said the breeder.

Only hours earlier and again during the day, Alexi barely manages to save the herd from two little wolves who are not afraid even of his dog. Alexi says that neither the electric shepherd nor the fences have stopped the wolves lately. And he is afraid because he knows that in the winter the attacks will become even more frequent.

For several days now, the 79-year-old shepherd Dimo ​​Mihalev has not let his calves graze.

He says that he leads the herd of 150 cows with fear.

"The wolves are many, in four days six or seven calves were eaten by them. Big ones, not my small calves ", the man told. Dimo's only weapon is the shepherd's gag. And it is difficult to drive away predators. Like Alexi, he stocked up on hand-made small bombs.

Breeders from the villages of Bogdanovo and Varovnik are looking after herds of over 1,200 animals. They believe that the only salvation against the attacks will be organised hunting of wolves. The first wolf hunt will be in a week. /novanews