Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Rainy with Max Temp Between 12 °-17 °C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 7, 2021, Thursday // 09:44
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Rainy with Max Temp Between 12 °-17 °C Pixabay

Today it will be mostly cloudy. In the afternoon and evening in many places in Western Bulgaria there will be rain. A moderate east-northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 12° and 17° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be lower than the average for the month. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by Georgi Tsekov, a weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will be cloudy over the Black Sea coast, but only in some places it will rain lightly. A moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 16° -18°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 18° -19°C. The sea wave will be 4 points.

It will be cloudy over the mountains, on the ridges and foggy. In the afternoon in the massifs of Western Bulgaria will begin rain, over about 2000 meters - of snow. A moderate and temporarily strong wind from the south-southeast will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 10°C, at 2000 meters - about 3 °C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather., rain., sun., cloud., temperature., Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria