Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Rainy with Max Temp Between 12 °-17 °C

Today it will be mostly cloudy. In the afternoon and evening in many places in Western Bulgaria there will be rain. A moderate east-northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 12° and 17° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be lower than the average for the month. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by Georgi Tsekov, a weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will be cloudy over the Black Sea coast, but only in some places it will rain lightly. A moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 16° -18°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 18° -19°C. The sea wave will be 4 points.

It will be cloudy over the mountains, on the ridges and foggy. In the afternoon in the massifs of Western Bulgaria will begin rain, over about 2000 meters - of snow. A moderate and temporarily strong wind from the south-southeast will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 10°C, at 2000 meters - about 3 °C.



