COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2,542 New Cases, 91 Deaths

2,542 are the newly infected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours according to the statistics.

The tests performed are just over 18,300, which means that the percentage of positive samples is close to 14 percent.

Here is more from the data for the last 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal.

1,593 were registered as cured, 91 died from COVID infection, and over 93 % of them were not vaccinated. The total number of victims of the epidemic in our country is already 21,411 people.

Since the start of the immunization campaign, 2,570,248 doses of vaccine have been given, including 7,193 jabs in the last 24 hours. During the same period, 1,593 were cured and 657 people were admitted to hospital.

Of those newly admitted to hospital, 90.41 percent are not vaccinated.

Today, 5,312 are in hospital, of which 455 are in the intensive care unit.