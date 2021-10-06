Caretaker Government Required State-owned Companies to Pay Dividend

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 6, 2021, Wednesday // 23:59
Bulgaria: Caretaker Government Required State-owned Companies to Pay Dividend

The government has changed its order requiring state-owned companies to pay a dividend to the budget.

With the changes, the companies, whose majority owner is the state, are now required to pay to the treasury an interim dividend of not less than 50 percent of the profit, according to the 6-month financial report for the first half of 2021.

The deadline for paying the dividend is December 15.

The reason for this change is "because of the need to provide additional revenues in the state budget."

It is also stated that this order is in line with the government's dividend policy. This policy was developed for the needs of the medium-term budget forecast, and with the parameters set in connection with it in the State Budget Act for 2021.

These parameters included planned dividend income within current budget year.

It is reminded that in 2018, with amendments to the Public Offering of Securities Act, public companies were given the opportunity to distribute an interim 6-month dividend.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: government, caretaker, dividend
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria