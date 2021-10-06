Bulgaria: Head of State Agency for Wiretapping Replaced by President Radev

The current deputy director of the State Agency for Technical Operations (DATO), Biser Borisov, is now the head of the Agency. This was announced by the caretaker government press service.

The Council of Ministers announced that President Rumen Radev had issued a decree appointing Borissov after the government presented his candidacy.

In late September, the cabinet asked the president to issue a decree removing the then chairman, Tsvetan Kitov. The reasons for this were that he had "committed acts that damaged the prestige of the agency". He has headed the agency since 2013, when it was established.

The mandate of the director of the agency is five years, and in 2017, at the suggestion of the cabinet of Boyko Borissov, Kitov was reappointed. DATO was one of the institutions involved in the wiretapping scandal of politicians and protesting citizens, during the political protests last year.

The State Agency for Technical Operations was set up after it became known at the end of GERB's first cabinet that there had also been illegal wiretapping.

Then it was decided to separate the directorate in the Ministry of Interior - Specialized Directorate "Operational and Technical Operations" into an independent agency under the control of the Council of Ministers.

DATO deals with the provision and implementation of special intelligence tools and the preparation of psychological analysis in connection with the collection of data for the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens, national security and public order, as well as the tracking of people and objects.