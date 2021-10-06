Powerful Earthquake in Pakistan, Dozens of Deaths Reported

World | October 6, 2021, Wednesday // 23:53
Bulgaria: Powerful Earthquake in Pakistan, Dozens of Deaths Reported video caption

At least 20 people have been killed in an earthquake in Pakistan. 200 people were also injured, authorities said. The quake had a magnitude of 5.9. The epicenter was about 100 kilometers east of the city of Quetta, in Baluchistan province.

The victims are mainly women and children, rescuers say.

Many people were still asleep during the quake. More than a hundred mud houses have collapsed as a result of the quake. Hundreds of residents in the city of Harnai became homeless as a result.

At least four miners were killed in a coal mine.
 
There are more coal mines in the mountainous, remote area. There are fears for even more victims among the miners, because many of them were already at work at the time of the quake.

