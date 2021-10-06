NATO Expels Russian Staff

NATO has confirmed that Russia’s mission to the alliance would be halved from 20 to 10 positions, the alliance’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO," the official said alleging that those members were undeclared Russian intelligence officers.

"We can also confirm that we have reduced the number of positions which the Russian Federation can accredit to NATO to 10 (from the previous 20 - TASS)," the press service said.

"NATO’s policy towards Russia remains consistent. We have strengthened our deterrence and defense in response to Russia’s aggressive actions, while at the same time we remain open for a meaningful dialogue," the spokesperson assured.

Eighteen diplomats are currently working in Russia’s mission to NATO, and two positions are vacant./ tass