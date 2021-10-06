DB Set to Support Lozan Panov's Presidential Bid

The Democratic Bulgaria Coalition has announced that it will support the civil candidacy of Lozan Panov for president and Maria Kasimova-Moase for vice president. The coalition points out that Panov largely covers the political views of the coalition. "In his personality the democratic community of Bulgaria has its natural candidate and bearer of the authentic tradition of the struggle for democracy and the rule of law at a time when we are witnessing another change," the coalition said.

Lozan Panov is currently the chairman of the Supreme Court of Cassation as his term expires on February 10./BNR