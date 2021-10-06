DB Set to Support Lozan Panov's Presidential Bid

Politics » ELECTIONS | October 6, 2021, Wednesday // 16:23
Bulgaria: DB Set to Support Lozan Panov's Presidential Bid marginalia.bg

The Democratic Bulgaria Coalition has announced that it will support the civil candidacy of Lozan Panov for president and Maria Kasimova-Moase for vice president. The coalition points out that Panov largely covers the political views of the coalition. "In his personality the democratic community of Bulgaria has its natural candidate and bearer of the authentic tradition of the struggle for democracy and the rule of law at a time when we are witnessing another change," the coalition said.

 

Lozan Panov is currently the chairman of the Supreme Court of Cassation as his term expires on February 10./BNR

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, 14 November, elections, president candidtae, Lozan Panov, DB
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria