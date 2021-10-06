SANS Looking for Bulgarian Trace in Pandora Papers

In connection with the information received in June 2021 in Bulgaria’s State Agency for National Security (SANS) regarding allegations of participation and ownership of Bulgarian legal entities and individuals in companies registered in offshore zones, the Agency ordered an immediate inspection, which continues to date.

Actions are taken in accordance with the legal competencies of SANS, including the exchange of information with partner services and organizations.

The inspected persons have a connection with information presented in the investigation of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) "Pandora Papers". /BNT.novini

 

