European Commission: For Now There is No Expiration Date for COVID-19 Certificates

EU legislation does not foresee checking the validity of certificates issued to fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This was stated today by a spokesman for the European Commission on the occasion of the decision of several EU countries to switch to an additional dose of vaccine.

So far, science does not have enough answers to many of the unanswered questions - how long is immunity against this disease, whether the response of vaccines is the same in all people, the spokesman said. He clarified that the certificates for the sick have limited validity in the EU.

Earlier this week, the European Medicines Agency approved the administration of an additional dose of vaccine to those already immunized. EU countries are currently offering the possibility of a booster vaccine to those most at risk of serious illness and the elderly.



