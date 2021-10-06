43 Illegal Migrants from Afghanistan Caught Crossing the Bulgarian-Turkish Border

Chirpan police caught 43 illegal migrants from Afghanistan traveling on the Trakia highway in a minibus with Burgas registration this morning.

The Chirpan police department received a signal from the Elhovo border police for a minibus transporting illegal migrants across the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

The police waited for the minibus at the 174th kilometer of "Trakia", and during the inspection they found that 43 people were traveling in the vehicle, without identity documents. Unidentified migrants impersonate Afghan citizens.

The 19-year-old driver of the van has an established identity and was detained for 24 hours.

Illegal migrants will be taken to a home in Lyubimets.

Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted in the case.



/OFFNews