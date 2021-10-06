43 Illegal Migrants from Afghanistan Caught Crossing the Bulgarian-Turkish Border

Society » INCIDENTS | October 6, 2021, Wednesday // 14:04
Bulgaria: 43 Illegal Migrants from Afghanistan Caught Crossing the Bulgarian-Turkish Border Pixabay

Chirpan police caught 43 illegal migrants from Afghanistan traveling on the Trakia highway in a minibus with Burgas registration this morning.

The Chirpan police department received a signal from the Elhovo border police for a minibus transporting illegal migrants across the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

The police waited for the minibus at the 174th kilometer of "Trakia", and during the inspection they found that 43 people were traveling in the vehicle, without identity documents. Unidentified migrants impersonate Afghan citizens.

The 19-year-old driver of the van has an established identity and was detained for 24 hours.

Illegal migrants will be taken to a home in Lyubimets.

Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted in the case.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants., refugees., border., crossing., turkey., Bulgaria., Afghanistan., police., illegal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria