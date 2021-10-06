Bulgaria: Will Bills for Electricity and Heating Jump While Current Gas Prices Increase?

If gas prices remain at the same record levels, electricity and heating for household consumers will jump by 20-30% from January, according to Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission estimates.

The price of gas on European markets reached 118 euros per megawatt-hour, making a 20% increase on a daily basis.

The jump in this price requires changes in household prices for both electricity and heating.

The EWRC commented for bTV that there are tools through which the real price increase for households does not reach the 20-30% in question.

Additional measures due to high electricity prices for businesses will be presented later today.

