Bulgarian President: Membership of North Macedonia in the EU is Very Important for the Region

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 6, 2021, Wednesday // 13:48
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President: Membership of North Macedonia in the EU is Very Important for the Region bgnes.bg

European leaders and the countries of the Western Balkans gather in Slovenia for a summit. The Union is expected to reaffirm its commitment to the region, but without a specific date for the six countries to join. The central topic for Bulgaria is the progress of the Republic of North Macedonia. President Rumen Radev represents our country.

The membership of the Republic of North Macedonia is extremely important for the region. In May, we found the relationship in a dead end. We found Bulgaria misunderstood and isolated in the European Union, the essence of the problem is the systemic de-Bulgarianization, said President Rumen Radev in Slovenia.

There is systematic destruction of the Bulgarian cultural and historical heritage in North Macedonia. Our positions are clear - as long as this process continues and basic rights are suppressed, we cannot say "yes" to the project. This is not a veto, it is not stopping the process, we must to respect European principles, we must eradicate hate speech, the misconception and interpretation of Bulgaria from textbooks, museums, monuments, public speaking, public policy, then our people are ready to say “yes.” We want clear legally binding documents for this process ", added Rumen Radev.

According to him, the key to Bulgaria's consent is not complicated, but depends on the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborliness, concluded in 2017.

"The historical truth in relations with Bulgaria should be recognized, it is time for historical compromises and reconciliation, it is necessary to break Macedonianism," the head of state added.

According to him, the protocol is expected to be ready in early November.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: north macedonia., president., Rumen Radev., balkans., summit., Bulgaria., history., eu., European Union
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria