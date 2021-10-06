44 Percent of Adults in North Macedonia have been Vaccinated

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | October 6, 2021, Wednesday // 09:21
Bulgaria: 44 Percent of Adults in North Macedonia have been Vaccinated Pixabay

A total of 791,141 people have been fully vaccinated in the Republic of North Macedonia by October 4th, and 425 have received a third booster dose, the country's health ministry announced on Tuesday, MIA reported.

5,246 vaccines against COVID-19 were given at vaccination points in the country on Tuesday, including 1,253 people receiving the first dose of the vaccine and 3,897 receiving the second dose.

53 percent of the population over the age of 40 have been vaccinated, and 32 percent of the population aged 18 to 39 have received at least one dose.

47 percent of the adult population received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 44 percent of people over the age of 18 were fully vaccinated.

35 percent of the country's total population has been fully vaccinated after receiving two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: north macedonia., vaccinated., Covid-19., Coronavirus., doses., percent., population
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria