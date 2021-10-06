Weather in Bulgaria: The Sun will Prevail Today with Max Temp Between 17°-22°C

Sunny weather will prevail today. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Before noon over the eastern regions and in places in the valleys of Western Bulgaria there will be low clouds, in some areas with fog and drizzle. In the afternoon from the west there will be an increase in clouds, but will remain almost without precipitation.

A light to moderate east wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be between 17°-22° Celsius, in Sofia around 17C°. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will slowly decrease during the day.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be more often significant, mostly low and in some places it will be cloudy. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-northeast. The maximum air temperatures will be 17-19 °C, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 3 points, north of Cape Kaliakra temporarily to 4 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains before noon, after which the clouds from the west will start to increase. It will remain almost without precipitation. A light, mostly southeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 14°C, at 2000 meters - about 8°C.



