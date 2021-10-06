COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2866 New Cases, 104 Have Died in Last 24h

511 666 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 2,866. 47,858 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 25,165 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 4,891,646.

Of the medical staff, 14,643 were infected, including 4,123 doctors, 4,934 nurses, 2,499 nurses and 304 paramedics. 5,223 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 460 are in intensive care units.

442,488 people were cured, of which 2,029 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 21,320, and 104 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,563,069, with 7,412 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 87.40% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 96.15% of the dead were not vaccinated. 686 are newly admitted to hospital, and 91.40% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus