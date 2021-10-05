COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2806 New Cases, 178 Have Died in Last 24h

508,800 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 2 806. 47 125 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 20,720 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 4,866,482.

Of the medical staff, 14,585 were infected, including 4,114 doctors, 4,915 nurses, 2,484 paramedics and 302 paramedics. 5,204 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 445 are in intensive care units.

440,459 people were cured, of which 1,356 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 21,216, and 178 people died in the last 24 hours.

The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,562,853 people, of whom 32,946 are currently active in quarantine. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,555,664, and in the past 24 hours 5,386 were the newly registered vaccinated.

86.49% of the cases for the day were not vaccinated, and during the past 24 hours 96.07% of the dead were not vaccinated. 947 are newly admitted to hospital, and 91.13% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus