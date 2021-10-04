Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp Crashed

Society | October 4, 2021, Monday // 20:59
Bulgaria: Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp Crashed Pixabay

The Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp apps crashed. This is stated by users of the DownDetector platform. Problems have been detected all over the world, as well as in Bulgaria.

Users have complained on Twitter that they cannot send and receive messages, with a message that there is no connection to the network. Nearly 74,000 users have complained of problems with WhatsApp, more than 120,000 cannot use Facebook, and more than 90,000 have a problem with Instagram, mainly with the application.

Affected social networks and communication applications are the property of Facebook. The company announced that they are working to return the networks as soon as possible.

 

"We've been told that some users have issues with our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as soon as possible. We apologize," Andy Stone of Facebook's communications department wrote on Twitter.


