Bulgaria’s Best-Selling Disinfectant in Pharmacies – Ethyl Alcohol

The customers of the pharmacies have bought disinfectants for nearly BGN 14 million last year, the purchases are the highest during the covid waves

Bottles of mineral water, bottles with spray mechanisms, old bottles of alcohol or perfume. These are the main packages of disinfectants bought in Bulgaria by pharmacies this and last year, according to a market study by the global marketing and analysis agency IQVIA. The reason for the non-standard packaging is that the disinfectants do not necessarily refer to a specific brand of hand gel, but are mainly packages of ethyl alcohol (also called "spirt" in Bulgaria), distributed in whatever bottle the customer has at hand. Thus, last year the number one disinfectant sold in pharmacies turned out to be ethyl alcohol, and the main producer – “Galen Laboratories” headed by the plant of "Himax" - Sofia, which sold ethyl alcohol for BGN 7.1 million last year, which roughly means over 1 million bottles of one liter.

Himax ethyl alcohol continues to be the number one brand in disinfectant products in pharmacies this year as well. The total market of disinfectant products in pharmacies last year reached BGN 13,828 million, which is an increase of 146.90% compared to previous years when sales ranged between BGN 5.6 and 5.8 million. In March and April 2020. The growth in the sale of disinfectants is 314% and 261% compared to the previous year, and during the month of the second wave of November - sales, sales increased by 214%, according to IQVIA data. From the beginning of this year to the end of August, disinfectants were sold in pharmacies for BGN 7.5 million, more than 2/3 of which were again occupied by alcohol.

I want alcohol

In addition to the leader "Himax" at the top of the sold disinfectants are three other companies that produce ethyl alcohol - these are "Pharmacy Veliko Tarnovo", "Kupro" - Gorna Oryahovitsa, and "Galen Pharma", Kalugerovo village, which have a total sales of half of Himax. In fifth place in sales in pharmacies are the products of the company "Zhivas" under the brand "Zhivasept", which include hand gels and a number of hospital disinfectants. The most stunning growth in sales - 15947%, and total sales of BGN 129 thousand last year was achieved by the disinfectant "HMI scrub", which has a gentle effect on the hands. The second highest growth is the lavender alcohol of "Galen Pharma" with 4819% growth and sales for about BGN 4,000. Apparently the product was used to a limited extent according to its main prescription - for joint pain, muscle pain, migraine and colds, but about the huge demand for any alcohol has come into force and its other property - antibacterial.

Question of price

The reason for the mass demand for alcohol is that in the initial moments the small packages of 250 milliliters cost about 5-6 levs, while a liter of alcohol was 7-8 levs ", commented Nikolay Kostov, co-owner of Remedium pharmacies. According to him, some of the customers of the pharmacies made their own disinfectants based on alcohol and at the initial moment they simply looted the already scarce stocks of alcohol in the pharmacies. Therefore, last year and this year they had to introduce a limit on purchases of alcohol of one liter in order to be able to reach more patients. Currently, some online pharmacies also have a ceiling on the purchase of alcohol of four or five bottles of one liter. According to Nikolay Kostov, it often happens that the staff of the restaurants also buys alcohol in order to offer it as a disinfectant to their customers, as even now alcohol continues to be the cheapest alternative with antibacterial action.



/Capital