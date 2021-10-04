Only One-third of Innovative Medicines Authorised by EMA Availble in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | October 4, 2021, Monday // 16:33
Bulgaria: Only One-third of Innovative Medicines Authorised by EMA Availble in Bulgaria pexels.com

Just one-third (32 per cent) of the innovative medicines authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are available in Bulgaria, according to a report of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA). It was presented to the media at Monday's workshop on "How can we close the East-West healthcare investment gap in Europe?". The analysis is based on data for the 2016-2019 period.

Bulgaria's average public spending on medicines per capita is three times lower than in the EU5 (France, Germany, Italy and Spain and the UK). Delayed access to therapy contributes to poorer health outcomes, which continues to be the case with Bulgaria despite certain tangible improvements in recent years.

An ageing population coupled with an increasing burden of chronic diseases in Bulgaria will exert pressure on spending on healthcare, threatening the sustainability of the health system and economic growth, the report says. Bulgaria's health system needs further investments if it is to meet the future challenges to healthcare and stay financially sustainable.

The average public healthcare spending per capita in Central and Eastern Europe can be up to five times lower than in the EU5, the report says. /BTA

 

